CHP: Over 600 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

California (KION-TV)- California drivers have been enjoying the weekend a bit too much, resulting in hundreds of arrests for driving under the influence this Labor Day weekend.

The California Highway Patrol said over the past three days they have arrested more than 600 people for drunk driving.

The arrests are part of CHP's maximum enforcement period which began Friday evening and will continue until Monday night.

In 2021, 43 people died in highway crashes during Labor Day weekend.