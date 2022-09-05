Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 4:25 PM

CHP: Over 600 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

Cropped James Palinsad / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

California (KION-TV)- California drivers have been enjoying the weekend a bit too much, resulting in hundreds of arrests for driving under the influence this Labor Day weekend.

The California Highway Patrol said over the past three days they have arrested more than 600 people for drunk driving.

The arrests are part of CHP's maximum enforcement period which began Friday evening and will continue until Monday night.

In 2021, 43 people died in highway crashes during Labor Day weekend.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content