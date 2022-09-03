Traffic stop leads to gun arrest

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police arrested recovered two firearms which led to two Salinas men being arrested.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday night, Greenfield Police conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Oak Avenue for a traffic violation.

Police said when they stopped the driver, he attempted to run from officers. That’s when police immediately conducted a high-risk stop.

Greenfield Police detained the driver, 20-years-old Giovanni Perez-Santillan of Salinas. Police said they also found two other people inside the car, including 22-years-old Jose Santos of Salinas.

The Soledad Police Department’s K9 Bo also responded to the scene and searched the vehicle. During the search, Police said K9 Bo located an 9mm ghost gun and a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm.

Police said, their investigation found that Perez-Santillan and Santos both were in possession of the firearms. Both men were arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail.