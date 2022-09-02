Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle.

Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI.

Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two ghost guns. Trans was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to police.