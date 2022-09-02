Skip to Content
today at 4:49 PM
Cooling centers on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Stay in the shade and drink plenty of water! California is experiencing a major heat wave.

We have made a map of cooling centers if you need help escaping the hot weather.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

