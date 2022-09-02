Cooling centers on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Stay in the shade and drink plenty of water! California is experiencing a major heat wave.
We have made a map of cooling centers if you need help escaping the hot weather.
