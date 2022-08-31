LGBTQ activists in Peru demand autopsy for death in Bali

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LGBTQ rights activists in Peru have rallied outside the prosecutor’s office to demand an autopsy be performed on a Peruvian transgender man who died earlier this month after being detained on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali. Rodrigo Ventocilla died Aug. 11 at a Bali hospital, five days after being detained after arriving on the island for a honeymoon with his Peruvian husband. Ventocilla’s body has been taken from Indonesia and is expected to arrive in Lima soon, and his relatives want officials in Peru to determine the cause of death, saying they suspect Indonesian authorities abused Ventocilla. Indonesian officials deny that.

