Mom speaks on losing her son to fentanyl during Monterey Overdose Awareness conference

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Outside of Monterey City Hall, flags of three different colors were placed across the front lawn. Each color represented how fentanyl addiction impacted someone's life.

White represented those in recovery, red symbolized family and friends impacted by the user's addictions, and black represented those who lost their lives.

Michelle Hamilton, Tyler Valdivia's mother, explained how her son's addiction influenced his way of thinking.

"He used to carry Narcan in his pockets so that if somebody found him, they would administer it," Hamilton said. "He would do it knowing he would die. That's how strong that addiction is."

Tyler overdosed on fentanyl for the first time when he took a Percocet laced with the drug. Hamilton said it wasn't until after reading her son's journal after his passing that she learned his addiction to fentanyl started that night.

After battling for a year with the addiction, Valdivia passed away on May 7th of this year after being in the hospital 16 days prior from a fentanyl overdose.

"After this happened, the pain I felt from the loss of my son, Tyler, is something that I've never felt before."

To recognize those like Hamilton, Monterey City Council hosted a press conference with partnering organizations to explain how they and the community can help bring awareness to addiction and overdose.

Monterey Vice Mayor Ed Smith explained the importance of everyone's contribution could lead to by asking those in attendance, "Wouldn't it be a wonderful day if someday we said goodbye to addiction, we ended addiction and overdose, and we no longer need to dedicate such a day as this?"

Like the Vice Mayor, Hamilton wants this goal to be reached and asks everyone to always be aware because tragedies like this can happen to anyone.

"I just want more prevention, and I want people to realize it can be your child," Hamilton said. "I never thought it would be, and it is so addictive. Look for signs, educate yourself."