‘No More Sagging’ campaign offers free belts to high school students with sagging pants

By Daniel Miller

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (KION-TV) - A program promoting self-respect and the importance of making a good impression by wearing a belt is taking off at a South Carolina high school.

The "No More Sagging" campaign encourages teens to dress appropriately by pulling up their pants and offers free belts to students without one.

This program was founded by Thomas Ravenell and Charles Tyler three years ago, WCIV-TV reported last week. The belt giveaway will be at North Charleston High School in North Charleston, South Carolina.

FOX Television Stations reached out to Ravenell Monday for comment about the program.

Ravenell told the WCIV on Aug. 22 that the goal of the program is to teach young men about "manhood" and "carrying themselves with "respect." He shared with the local media outlet that students returning to school purchased new clothes and shoes but didn't have a belt to wear with them.

Ravenell and Tyler have given more than 30 belts within the first few days of school, according to WCIV.

"If you want respect, you must first respect yourself. With your pants sagging, it shows a negative attitude towards you. So we want to teach the children that if you want to be respected, and if you want respect, then you have to give it," Ravenell told WCIV.

The trend garnered more serious action in one South Carolina town bent on discouraging people from wearing their pants hanging too low.

In 2016, in Timmonsville, South Carolina, officials passed an ordinance that would fine people for sagging. Mayor Pro Tem William James, Jr. said the law was about "integrity and respecting yourself."

A first-time violation would warrant a verbal warning from authorities. The second infraction is a written warning for the person and their name in a law enforcement registry. But if a third violation happens, the individual is issued a citation and a $100-$600 fine which is left to a judge's discretion.

FOX 29 Philadelphia contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.