MOSS BEACH, Calif.(KION-TV)- A man who fell 100 feet at Moss Beach Friday morning was rescued by CAL FIRE.

At dawn, a man was walking next to the cliff when the ground crumbled beneath his feet, said CAL FIRE. He yelled for help, and a woman heard his screams at around 8:30 a.m.

Coastside Fire responded and set up a high-angle rope rescue system. Within 22-minutes, the man was rescued.

The victim was uninjured.