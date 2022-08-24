Police: Man living in Salinas driveway arrested after resisting arrest

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a man high on meth and other drugs living in a Nissan SUV parked in a driveway Tuesday.

Police arrived at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Mohar Street for a call that Giovanni Guzman was in their driveway and refused to leave, according to police. He also refused to leave when ordered to by police and had his windows up.

Guzman was a felon with a warrant for a parole violation with a history of violent crimes. Officers said they evacuated homes in the line of fire and surrounding his vehicle.

He was ordered to exit the vehcile with his hands up but refused to do so. Officers approached him with a shield, lethal cover, and less-lethal cover and broke the window. He was then pepper sprayed and still refused to comply, said police.

Police then approached the vehcile with a K9. Guzman then opened the door to the vehcile and showed his hands to the officers.

Guzman was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for the felony warrant, resting arrest, and parole violation, according to police.