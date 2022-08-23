Three Watsonville teens charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at pedestrians

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Three teens have been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at two people Monday night, said police.

A person was sleeping on the steps of a building near Walker and Second Street when suspects in a Honda fired at him multiple times around 10 p.m., said police. Witnesses say the suspects circled back and shot a man riding his bike.

Officers then found the suspects near Main Street and Auto Center Drive and pulled them over. They were identified as Jason Alkhalil, 18, Gonzalo Hernandez, 18, and Jesus Magaña, 19.

Police said they found multiple CO2 cartridges full and empty, cases of BBs and single BBs, and an AR-15 style BB gun and Beretta pistol-style BB gun.

The first victim declined medical attention, and the man riding the bike was gone before police arrived. All three suspects have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a injurious act, said police.