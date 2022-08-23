Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67.

Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company in 2001 after helping it reach $550 million in sales.

He graduated from Salinas High Scholl in 1973 and went on to want a BA in Psychology from UC Berkeley. He then attended Harvard Business School and earned an MBA in 1985.

Taylor died of lung and heart failure at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Kate, and their three children.

A memorial service is planned to celebrate his life at Compass Church in Salinas, 830 Padre Dr., on Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. A reception will follow right after.