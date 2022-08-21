California authorities confirm body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KION TV) TRUCKEE, Calif. (KION TV) UPDATE August 22, 2022, at 11:21 a.m.- The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the remains found in a car in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday are that of a missing 16-year-old Truckee girl.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Rodni went missing after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground two weeks ago.

"The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time," said the Placer County Sheriff's Office in a statement. "This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time."

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon has told a press conference Monday that the body has not been identified, but it is believed to be Rodni.

Volunteer divers with a group called Adventures with Purpose announced Sunday that they found the girl’s body inside her car, under about 14 feet of water in the Prosser Reservoir, not far from the campground.

The teen was reported missing on Aug. 6, and extensive searches were conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including dive teams and aircraft.

At this point, Nevada County law officials are not investigating the death of the body found in the car as a murder.

The Rodni family released the following statement:

Friends, Family, Law Enforcement, Media, and our Global Community: We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks. We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today. Mr. Rogers famously told a story of “looking for the helpers” whenever he saw scary things in the news. We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you. While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her. Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back. There are certain occasions when words fail. Perhaps this is why our human nature has given us art, dance, and music, which all are often more effective ways to connect us to each other and our rawest emotions. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life’s song while we celebrate our daughter’s spirit and heal our souls. In gratitude, The Rodni-Nieman Family

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KION TV): On Sunday, a volunteer team of divers said it had found the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni a Truckee teenager who has been missing for over two weeks after attending a campground party in Placer County.

Adventures With Purpose announced in a Facebook post that they located the silver Honda CR-V that Rodni was last seen in as the car was upside down in Prosser Lake. According to the post, the vehicle was found in 14 feet of water with human remains inside the vehicle. It has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

"We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the group said in their post.

The post did mention that Rodni's family has been notified and law enforcement has been informed and are on their way.

A press conference is scheduled to take place on Monday to provide further details on the recovery.

"Thank you everyone for your support and donations in getting us here to help Kiely and her family," Adventures With Purpose said.