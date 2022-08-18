Human body parts sold on Facebook lead to arrest of Pennsylvania man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — East Pennsboro Township got a complaint about human body parts being sold on the 200 block of N. Enola Road on June 14.

Police searched the home of Jeremy Pauley on July 8, and after an investigation, human body parts were found, according to investigators.

Pauley was confirmed to have three full skeletons, approximately 15-20 human skulls, and buckets containing fifteen gallons of human remains and organs such as livers, brains, kidneys, etc., according to the affidavit.

Court documents state Pauley purchased these human body parts via Facebook from a woman in Arkansas named Candace Scott. He was able to buy the items from her for $4,000.

Half a head

One whole head minus the skull cap

Three brains with a skull cap

One heart

One liver

One lung

Two kidneys

One full female pelvis

One piece of skin with a nipple

Four hands

Arkansas FBI determined that the remains were stolen from a mortuary in Arkansas.

Pauley admitted to purchasing two shipments of body parts from Scott, stating that he was a collector of "oddities" and that the human parts were purchased through legal means.

Police also say Pauley was using the human remains for monetary gain.

At this moment, human remains have been located in Enola, Arkansas, and Scranton after a shipment of remains from Pauley was intercepted by USPS Scranton Agents, FBI Scranton, and PSP.

Pauley was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond on August 18 on the charges of abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.