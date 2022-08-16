Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:17 PM

White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder

Morgan Hill Police

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Morgan Hill Police Department needs the public's help in finding the owner of a white Nissan Sentra potentially linked to a 2021 homicide.

On July 20, Humberto Cossio, 33, was shot and killed while walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, said police. He is believed to have gotten into a verbal argument with a group on Ciolino Avenue just before.

This murder occurred at 9:03 p.m and no suspects have been identified.

If you know anything call police at (669) 253- 4995.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content