Marina Police warn of mobile jewelry snatching thieves

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said there have been several reported calls for people in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee luring people and stealing their belongings over the past few months.

The latest reported incident was on Monday at 10 a.m. outside a Shuler Circle and Crescent Avenue home, according to police. A male driver and a female passenger began talking with a victim, luring him closer and closer to the vehicle.

The woman then reached over and ripped a gold necklace from the victim's neck. They then drove off, according to police.

The female suspect was described as an Asian Indian or Middle Eastern adult, about 40 to 50 years of age, with auburn hair, wearing a pink-colored dress with flowers, and wearing a nose ring.

The driver was described as an Asian Indian or Middle Eastern adult male, about 40 to 50 years old, with black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, and having a small black mustache, according to Marina Police.

This is one of several similar instances reported in Marina over the past few months. In other instances, the suspects flash jewelry and offer to sell it before taking their victim's belongings and driving away.

Marina Police said these crimes have been reported all over Monterey County.