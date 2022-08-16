Fire burning in Fort Hunter Liggett 583 acres, 42% contained

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV) - CAL FIRE said they are responding to three vegetation fires near Williams Hill Tuesday that total 583 acres.

The fire is currently 42% contained, no evacuations are in place, and no structures are currently threatened, according to CAL FIRE BEU. This is being called the Los Bueyes Fire.

Assisting/Not a CAL FIRE Incident: #LosBueyesFire near Training Area 20 and Gabilian Road, at Fort Hunter Liggett Military Base in Monterey County. Lead Agency @FtHunterLiggett https://t.co/w3lsXAwGTV pic.twitter.com/h56kLbsoKe — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 16, 2022

CAL FIRE confirms this fire is burning on Fort Hunter Liggett's property. They are on scene to ensure that the fire doesn't cross into state property.

There are no evacuations at this point.

This is a developing story.