Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz drive-by

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night after a drive-by at Beach Flats Park.

Police arrived and found two male victims, 28 and 26 years old, suffering from a bullet wound each on the 100 block of Raymond Street. Both were taken to the hospital and are now in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Police believe the motive of the shooting is gang-related. Police confirmed both victims have gang ties.

Police are still searching for suspects in this shooting.

This is a developing story.