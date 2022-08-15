Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend.

The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front of a 2017 Toyota Camry in the number one lane.

A third vehicle, a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, was behind the two cars and slammed on their breaks but was met with debris from the crash. According to CHP, the vehicles that crashed in front of the Nissan stopped at the eastbound number two lane and shoulder.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead from their injuries in the crash, according to CHP. He was identified as a 48-year-old man from Salinas. He also had a passenger in his car who was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was the only one of five occupants in his vehicle to sustain injuries.

The BMW driver, Daniel John Wetle, 40, of Marina, was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI. He was booked into Monterey County Jail.

SECOND CRASH

The second was a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Sunday and happened at around 6:01 a.m., according to CHP.

An unknown female was walking on northbound Highway 1 south of Springfield Road, in the southbound land of traffic. A 59-year-old man from Aptos was driving a 2018 Honda Accord southbound and hit the female, according to CHP.

The driver stopped immediately and tried to give aid. The victim was hit by at least two other vehicles while the driver tried to warn oncoming traffic, but those vehicles did not stop to assist, according to CHP.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

THIRD CRASH

The third fatal crash in Monterey County over the weekend occurred on Monday around 4:02 a.m.

CHP said they responded to southbound Highway 1 and Lightfighter Drive for reports of vehicle rollover. When officers arrived, they found a 2010 Hyundai Sonota in the center median of northbound Highway 1.

An 18-year-old male was found ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. CHP said the driver was going southbound at a high-speed rate and failed to turn slightly right. This resulted in him losing control, rolling over and being ejected from the vehicle.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, said CHP. This crash is currently under investigation.

This makes it nine total deadly crashes on the Central Coast over the weekend.

