Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics in March
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A suspect who is being charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter in a crash that occurred on Spreckles Road Saturday was arrested back in March on narcotics charges, confirmed the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel John Wetle was involved in a crash on the 400 block of California Drive on March 28. He was found with an AR-15 in his car, allege Marina Police.
Read more: Marina man arrested with over 10 guns and narcotics
His home was later searched, and several handguns, assault weapons, around 1,000 Xanax-style pills, over a pound of cocaine, other narcotics, and a large amount of cash were found, according to Marina Police.
On Saturday, Wetle was charged after he hit a 2017 Toyota Camry on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road resulting in the death of a 48-year-old man from Salinas, according to CHP.
Wetle, 40, of Marina, was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI. He was booked into Monterey County Jail.
Read more: Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County
He is in court Tuesday for the narcotics charges he received in March.