Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics in March

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A suspect who is being charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter in a crash that occurred on Spreckles Road Saturday was arrested back in March on narcotics charges, confirmed the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel John Wetle was involved in a crash on the 400 block of California Drive on March 28. He was found with an AR-15 in his car, allege Marina Police.

His home was later searched, and several handguns, assault weapons, around 1,000 Xanax-style pills, over a pound of cocaine, other narcotics, and a large amount of cash were found, according to Marina Police.

Suspect Daniel Wetle mug shot for his March arrest.

On Saturday, Wetle was charged after he hit a 2017 Toyota Camry on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road resulting in the death of a 48-year-old man from Salinas, according to CHP.

Wetle, 40, of Marina, was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI. He was booked into Monterey County Jail.

Daniel Wetle after his DUI and vehicular manslaughter arrest on Saturday.

He is in court Tuesday for the narcotics charges he received in March.