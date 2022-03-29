Marina man arrested with over 10 guns and narcotics

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A search warrant was issued after a car accident uncovered an illegal ghost gun and a search of the suspect's home uncovered an arsenal of weapons and drugs.

On March 28, at around 5:38 p.m. Marina Police arrived at a call of a reckless vehicle in a traffic collision at the 400 block of California Avenue.

During the investigation of one of the involved drivers, it was found that suspect Daniel John Wetle, 40, had an illegal AR-15 ghost weapon hidden in his car.

Suspect Daniel John Wetle.

A follow-up search was done at Westle's Marina home and several handguns, assault weapons, around 1,000 Xanax-style pills, over a pound of cocaine, other narcotics and a large amount of cash.

Westle was arrested in Monterey County Jail on a no-bail warrant.