today at 2:16 PM
Published 2:03 PM

Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)- In what has been a devastating weekend on the Central Coast for fatal car crashes. A hunter died on day one of rifle deer-hunting season at the Fort Hunter Liggett area on Saturday.

Ryan Bricker, 28, was driving his Jeep when it rolled over down an embankment at around 8:30 a.m., according to law officials.

Bricker was taken to the hospital via helicopter to Mee Memorial Hospital and later died of his injuries.

There have been nine total vehicle-related fatalities on the Central Coast this weekend.

Ricardo Tovar

