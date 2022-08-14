Man dies after car erupts in flames in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo-vehicle car crash that left one man dead early Sunday morning in the Hollister area.

On August 14th, the Monterey Communications Center reported a car went off of the road and caught fire on Highway 156 going westbound, east of Buena Vista Road around 12:50 a.m.

After further investigation, CHP said the driver lost control and veered off the road. The car then crashed into a private property fence, overturned, and caught on fire.

Authorities say the driver was ejected from the vehicle but died as a result of his injuries.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

CHP says the investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer M. Ruiz at (408) 848-2324 with information on the crash.