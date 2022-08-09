Skip to Content
News
By
today at 2:58 PM
Published 2:56 PM

CDCR investigating third inmate homicide of year at Salinas Valley State Prison

Left is Hernandez, Peter. Right is Montes, Angel.
CDCR
Left is Hernandez, Peter. Right is Montes, Angel.

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- On August 3, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said an inmate was murdered after being attacked by another inmate.

Angel Montes, 30, is suspected of attacking Peter Hernandez, 59, in a housing unit dayroom with a weapon at 8:04 a.m., leading to his death. Staff used chemical agents to stop the attack and life saving-measures were used on Hernandez that proved futile.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at 8:22 a.m. and Montes has been put into a separate housing unit for the remainder of the investigation, said the CDCR.

Nobody else was injured during the attack. Hernandez's cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the CDCR.

"Hernandez was sentenced to CDCR on May 12, 1997, from Santa Clara County to serve a life with parole sentence for second-degree robbery as a third-striker and petty theft with a prior as a third-striker," said the CDCR. "While incarcerated, Hernandez was sentenced in Kings County on Nov. 1, 2021, to serve a two-year sentence for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner."

Montes was sentenced by the CDCR on Sept. 2017 in King County to life without parole for the attempted murder of a government official with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, resisting/deterring officer with threat/violence with a firearm, resisting/deterring officer with threat/violence, carjacking with a firearm, vehicle theft, attempted vehicle theft and vandalism.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content