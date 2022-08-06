Sounds of early morning gunfire leads to one King City man arrested

GREENFIELD, Calif (KION-TV)- On Saturday morning, at 8:15 a.m. Greenfield Police received a call from a resident about hearing shots being fire on the 52 block of 11th Street.

The Soledad Police Department, King City Police Department, and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office were also called out to assist. When officers arrived on scene, multiple people pointed police to a house where they heard the gunfire coming from.

Police said they discovered 28-year-old Christopher Rosales of King City, and 36-year-old Jane Doe inside the home. Police said they also found multiple spent casings in the home along with several bullet holes on the ceiling.

Detectives with the South Monterey County Task Force came and took over the investigation. Detectives obtained a search warrant to search the home and conducted interviews with witnesses, neighbors, and viewed home security video.

Greenfield Police said during the investigation, investigators learned the Rosales and the woman were dating and ended up in a physical altercation. It’s still unclear what lead up to the altercation.

But police said the woman tried to leave the house several times but Rosales stopped her. That’s when, police said, Rosales grabbed a gun and fired it several times into the ceiling.

Inside the home, Greenfield Police said, detectives discovered five fire arms, one of which was loaded. Detectives also found nearly 300 rounds of ammunition and marijuana wax.

Police Rosales arrested for multiple firearm related charges, felony domestic violence, false imprisonment, and narcotic charges. He was transported to the Monterey County Jail.

Police said the woman was not hurt.

Code enforcement officers were also called out and determined the house was not safe to live. Code enforcement officers red tagged the home. Greenfield police said officers also discovered multiple animals in the home; including two Pit Bulls, two snakes, a Bearded Dragon and a hamster.

Greenfield police said the animals were taken into custody by animal control.