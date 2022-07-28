Hollister crooked street lines on Ladd Lane will be repainted

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Going down one neighborhood road in Hollister is like you were wearing beer goggles.

It looks like a scene out of the video game Mario Kart. Going down Ladd Lane, there are painted crooked traffic lines. Drivers either follow it or ignore it. Some find it funny, yet they want to see the problem fixed right away.

For many people in Hollister, the crooked street lines surprised them.

"I was shocked," said Ralph Melgargeo, a longtime resident. "I thought I was in another country. Little did I know it was right down the neighborhood."

"It did take me by surprise because I didn't believe it," said Marcus Guvera of San Juan Bautista. "I went through it, and I was like, dang, they were right. It was all swervy and curvy."

The mistake even surprised Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velasquez.

"I was like, 'Oh my! That' 's not the plan," said Ignacio.

The curvy lines had many drivers confused and puzzled.

"I honestly was really confused because it was really swervy to me," said Guvera. "There were two lanes, like a merge lane and a straightaway lane. I just drove in the straightaway lane. But I do think they need to fix it."

Mayor Velasquez said the mistake came from a contractor who did not correctly read the project plans. Velasquez adds the contract will be fixing the error soon. The project was designed to have a few waves on the road, just not as sharp.

"What we are doing here is creating a safer street," said Velasquez. "This street has been used by people drag racing for waiting too long, a tragedy waiting to happen."

KION asked the mayor who the contractor was for the project, but he declined to name the company.

Because the contractor made the mistake, Velasquez said the repainting would not cost taxpayers.