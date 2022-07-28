Five people arrested in Greenfield after assault on police officer with a scooter

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said one of their officers was assaulted with a metal scooter Wednesday around 3:44 p.m.

Officers had received multiple calls of a group of five males loitering and drinking alcohol in public at an apartment complex on the 200 block of 9th Street, said police. All five appeared drunk, and 19-year-old Oswaldo Galindo tried walking away but was detained by officers.

A 16-year-old suspect then swung his metal scooter at an officer and struck him on the side of the head and arms. A citizen within feet saw this attack and pushed the teen, preventing further harm to the officer, said police.

Galindo then ran away while the teenage suspect continuously struck the officer. The officer then took the teenager to the ground and a second officer arrived to help safely arrest the suspect, according to police.

Citizens alerted officers to where Galindo ran off and found him a block away, according to police. After a brief chase, Galindo was captured.

The officer suffered a broken nose and a bump to the head, and the 16-year-old sustained scrapes and his knees. Both were cleared by medical staff, said police.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with felony assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and conspiracy, said police. He was taken to the Monterey County Juvenile Hall.

Galindo was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and conspiracy, said police. He was taken to Monterey County Jail.

Ivan Martinez, 19, Omar Martinez, 20, and Jacinto Diaz, 18, were also contacted by police. Both of them were arrested for delaying a peace officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and probation violations. Both were taken to the Monterey County Jail, according to the Greenfield arrest logs.