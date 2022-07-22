Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:39 AM
Published 11:38 AM

The California Rodeo Salinas returns with horse parade and bull riding glory

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)The Rodeo is alive and well this weekend after kicking off Thursday afternoon at the Salinas Sports Complex.

Barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding took attendees on a wild ride. The fun is expected to last until Sunday.

The California Rodeo Salinas is one of the top 10 rodeos in the country and the biggest in the Golden State. Drawing cowboys, cowgirls and fans from all over the country. Making for rootin'- tootin' time.

The rodeo and bull riding event generates about $6 million into Salinas' economy.

Away from the sports complex, the Horse Parade trotted through east Alisal Street. For four and a half miles, the parade made its way to the Salinas Sports Complex.

If you missed the parade, there will be another Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content