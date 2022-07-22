The California Rodeo Salinas returns with horse parade and bull riding glory

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Rodeo is alive and well this weekend after kicking off Thursday afternoon at the Salinas Sports Complex.

Barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding took attendees on a wild ride. The fun is expected to last until Sunday.

The California Rodeo Salinas is one of the top 10 rodeos in the country and the biggest in the Golden State. Drawing cowboys, cowgirls and fans from all over the country. Making for rootin'- tootin' time.

The rodeo and bull riding event generates about $6 million into Salinas' economy.

Away from the sports complex, the Horse Parade trotted through east Alisal Street. For four and a half miles, the parade made its way to the Salinas Sports Complex.

If you missed the parade, there will be another Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m.