San Jose Earthquakes help bring back Salinas Chevron Soccer Academy for ages under 18

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Chevron U.S.A. Inc., with Alianza de Futbol and the San Jose Earthquakes, is bringing the Chevron Soccer Academy back to Salinas for Saturday and Sunday.

Around 200 kids from the Salinas Valley ages 9 to 15 will get training designed to give them the tools they need to improve their game. 200 under 18 kids will also participate in try-outs in front of scouts from the San Jose Earthquakes, Club America, Atlas FC, Pachuca FC, and the Mexican National Team.

"We are excited to partner with Chevron to bring the Chevron Soccer Academy to the Monterey area," said Heath Pearce, President of For Soccer Ventures, the owning entity of Alianza de Futbol. "This is a fantastic program for kids from the community to learn soccer, meet some legends from the game, and most importantly, have fun while doing so."

The boys and girls' clinic will occur at Salinas Regional Soccer Complex on Saturday, July 23. The co-ed try-out will take place on Sunday, July 24. The clinic will focus on standard gameplay and strategy.

This program was designed to give kids from lower socioeconomic backgrounds opportunities to compete in the sport they love.