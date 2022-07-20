Two vehicles hit and kill 27-year-old man in north Salinas, one vehicle leaves the scene

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Laurel Drive near Bolero Avenue that occurred on Tuesday night.

Officers said at 10:10 p.m., they arrived and found a 27-year-old victim dead on the scene. The victim was walking northbound across East Laurel Drive between Bolero Avenue and Natividad Road when he was hit and killed by a minivan going west in the number two lane.

Police said a second vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, also hit the victim but drove off.

The 60-year-old driver of the minivan stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers.Police said the minivan driver was not drunk at the time of the crash.

People are encouraged to call Salinas Police if they have more details about this deadly crash.