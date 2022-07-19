From Santa Cruz to Hawaii, man makes voyage across Pacific to raise money for ocean conservation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On May 31, a man took off in his boat, the "Flying Impifish," in Santa Cruz to raise money for ocean conservation and awareness.

Chris Bertish reached Oahu, Hawaii, 48 days and 2465 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean later.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to set a goal that appears insurmountable, do all that you can to achieve it, and reach the finish line far sooner than expected," said Bertish. Adding the first half of the trip was difficult due to extreme weather.

Photo courtesy: Quin O'Hara

"I don't think it was as frightening as the amount of ocean pollution I saw out in the Pacific along the journey," said Bertish. "I only saw five fish but saw 67 pieces of floating polystyrene and plastic, and that in itself tells us how much of a global crisis we really are in and how important these kinds of projects are. To create awareness for these issues and stand up and be the change we want to see in the world, in law, policies, and action needed to change big business practices."

All funds raised through Bertish's journey will support Conservation International, Sea Shepherd, Parley and the SeaTrees Initiative.

