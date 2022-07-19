Skip to Content
today at 7:33 PM
Published 6:51 PM

California Rodeo Salinas Carnival holds day for kids with disabilities

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Rodeo Salinas Carnival held an event open to children with disabilities to give them an experience away from crowds.

For two hours Tuesday, these children could enjoy a fun day at the carnival.

"It feels amazing to be able to have the opportunity to bring my boy out here. There's not a lot of people, so he's able to play freely and just be around other kids his age," said Denisse Uribe, a mother who brought their child to the carnival. "Without these types of events, my son would not be able to have this opportunity to come and enjoy the rides."

