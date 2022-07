BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP has confirmed with KION that a motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a vehicle. All lanes are blocked on Highway 1 near Coast Road.

CHP said the crash was reported at 3:17 p.m., and units just arrived at the scene. Details are not yet known on who was responsible or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story.