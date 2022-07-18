22-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash near Bixby Bridge

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE JULY 19, 2022, at 9:51 a.m.-- CHP has released new information on a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist on Highway 1 just north of the Bixby Bridge Monday.

Officers said they received reports of a motorcyclist down at around 3 p.m. and arrived to find a 22-year-old man dead from injuries sustained during a crash. The man was only identified as from Citrus Heights and CHP said he was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson.

At around 3:17 p.m., the driver of the motorcycle was going southbound as a 2018 Honda Clarity was going northbound on Highway 1. For an unknown reason, the Harley Davidson lost control, went into the northbound lane, and crashed with the Honda Clarity.

﻿This resulted in fatal injuries for the Harley driver, according to CHP.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHP has confirmed with KION that a motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a vehicle. All lanes are blocked on Highway 1 near Coast Road.

CHP said the crash was reported at 3:17 p.m., and units just arrived at the scene. Details are not yet known on who was responsible or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story.