22-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash near Bixby Bridge
BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE JULY 19, 2022, at 9:51 a.m.-- CHP has released new information on a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist on Highway 1 just north of the Bixby Bridge Monday.
Officers said they received reports of a motorcyclist down at around 3 p.m. and arrived to find a 22-year-old man dead from injuries sustained during a crash. The man was only identified as from Citrus Heights and CHP said he was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson.
At around 3:17 p.m., the driver of the motorcycle was going southbound as a 2018 Honda Clarity was going northbound on Highway 1. For an unknown reason, the Harley Davidson lost control, went into the northbound lane, and crashed with the Honda Clarity.
This resulted in fatal injuries for the Harley driver, according to CHP.
ORIGINAL STORY
CHP has confirmed with KION that a motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a vehicle. All lanes are blocked on Highway 1 near Coast Road.
CHP said the crash was reported at 3:17 p.m., and units just arrived at the scene. Details are not yet known on who was responsible or what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story.