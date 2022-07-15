MCSO: Man arrested with grenades and nearly 50 guns in North Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with nearly 50 guns and five live grenades Thursday.

Russell Fred Carter, 40, of Salinas, was being investigated for manufacturing and distributing firearms, according to deputies.

When he was being arrested, deputies found evidence that firearms were being made at his home located on the 1800 block of Lancashire Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office Bomb Team arrived and safely disposed of all the explosives.

Carter was taken and booked into Monterey County Jail on various weapons charges, according to deputies.