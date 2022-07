MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center welcomed a new addition with the arrival of Bonny the bobcat this past weekend.

Bonny is named from her location that she is from which is Bonny Doon. She came to W.E.R.C from the Native Animal Rescue of Santa Cruz County. She was found abandoned and wandering alone.

The center shared that she is acclimating to her new enclosure and has a healthy appetite.