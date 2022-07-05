Police: Person stabbed confronting car thief in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A person has sustained minor injuries after confronting a person attempting to either steal or burglarize their vehicle on the 1200 Block of Echo Avenue.

Seaside Police arrived and arrested the suspect. The victim was stabbed in the arm and is expected to survive, said Police.

The suspect was taken to Monterey County Jail and will be booked for assault with a deadly weapon and malicious mischief to a vehicle, according to Police.