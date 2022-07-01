Salinas Fire contains one-acre fire at Monterey County Cemetery

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Salinas Fire Department contained a one-acre fire at the Monterey Cemetery at the corner of Natividad, and East Laurel Drive on Friday.

Firefighters on the scene told KION that half the field was burned when they arrived.

Since it wasn't threatening any structure of the farm next to it, firefighters let it burn out. They did so while keeping an eye on it to not waste water.

The fire was taken care of within minutes, and crews are mopping up. Firefighters said the fire began near a homeless tent in the same lot.