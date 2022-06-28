California’s Great American Amusement Park will close in 2033

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION)- California’s Great America Amusement Park will soon close its doors in Santa Clara. The seller of the property Cedar Fair L.P. states all of this is due to bring down the parks debt.

The amusement park was sold for a total of 310 million from Bay Area buyer Prologis Inc.

Cedat Fair said it first began looking into maximizing the value of its existing properties back in 2021. Thankfully people can still enjoy the park until the year 2033.