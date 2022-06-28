Cal Fire contains yacht fire off Pebble Beach coast

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire told KION that they responded to a yacht fire in Stillwater Cove around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Cal Fire said they received the call from the command center on the pier. According to Cal Fire, the boat was 100 yards offshore, leaking fuel and oil, threatening the dock.

The boat was fully involved and sank after about 40 minutes. Cal Fire searched around the ship and found nobody was near or inside it.

Floating booms were deployed to clean the leak, and nobody was hurt. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, according to Cal Fire BEU.