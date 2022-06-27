Steven Carrillo pleads guilty to murder of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man responsible for the murder of a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller on Monday in an Alameda County courtroom.

Steven Carillo entered a guilty plea to 9 felony and enhancement charges. His sentencing will be held on August 26 and he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell.

Carillo admitted to the murder of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and attempted murder of four other law enforcement officers as well as one civilian. He said he was trying to avoid capture by law enforcement for the murder of federal officer David Underwood the week before murdering Sgt. Gutzwiller.

Carillo also admitted in court to having ties with Grizzly Scouts, a militia group that espoused the Boogaloo ideology. The Boogaloo movement revolves around the desire for a violent overthrow of the government and starting a second civil war which resulted in violent attacks on law enforcement across the country, said Rosell.

"Our hearts go out to all Santa Cruz County law enforcement officers affected by the horrific events on June 6, 2020, in particular the Gutzwiller family. Although nothing can bring Sgt. DamonGutzwiller

back. We hope that today can bring some measure of justice for everyone touched by this tragedy. The plea today, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, will ensure that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison where he belongs."