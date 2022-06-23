Beanie Feldstein engaged to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

There will be no raining on Beanie Feldstein’s parade today: She’s engaged!

The “Funny Girl” star shared pictures of the proposal from her longtime girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts on Instagram, writing “i do, bon.”

The pictures included one of a shocked Feldstein reacting as Roberts is down on one knee. Others include group photos of family and friends who were on hand for the backyard proposal, including her brother Jonah Hill.

Feldstein and Roberts made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2019.

According to a Vogue profile from earlier this year, Feldstein and Roberts met on the set of the 2019 film “How to Build a Girl,” on which Roberts was a producer.

“Bon was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. When something comes into your life and shifts the tectonic plates in such a crazy, incredible way— there’s no question for me that I wasn’t going to be open about it,” Feldstein told the publication.

