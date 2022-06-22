Pacific Grove shark bite survivor releases statement

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 23, 2022, at 6:37 p.m.-- The man attacked by a shark at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove has provided KION with the following statement:

"The shark bite was unlucky. But after that, I have just had so much good luck. And the day was

so calm and warm, and the beach was crowded. There were no waves, and there was no chop.

So people could hear me yelling "Help" from a great distance, including from the Rec Trail,

where someone called 9-1-1.

There were two standup paddleboarders nearby — one was a nurse, and one was a policeman

— who knew what to do. On the beach, a surfer was teaching a safety class. He had the

presence of mind to get in the water on his board and bring an extra board. Those three (the

surfer and the two paddleboarders) got me onto the extra board, and they had me hold the

surfer's ankle while he paddled like crazy to get me to the beach. They, along with several

bystanders, including a doctor and a nurse who were on the beach for the day, helped put

tourniquets on me and get me to the ambulance. I remember I was lying in the ambulance, and I thought, 'my lungs are good. I can breathe.' So I

didn't know if I was going to bleed to death, but my lungs were good. And it seemed really lucky

that the shark got me in a spot that seemed survivable. I was in the ambulance, thinking I don't

know if I was going to survive, but at least I could breathe. Then I don't remember anything for

a while The EMT told me, 'We're about two minutes out from Natividad Medical Center. When you get

there, there will be like 15 people to meet you there. They will be poking and prodding and

asking questions.'

The fact that Natividad has a Trauma Center was a lifesaver. They said I lost a tremendous

amount of blood. Without all those things going right; If it had been a choppy day, then they

wouldn't have heard me on the Monterey Rec Trail. So yeah, I'm lucky. Without all those things

going right, I could have bled out.” Steve Bruemmer

Natividad Hospital said that first responders that responded to the scene saved Bruemmer's life. Two trauma surgeons Dr. Nicholas Rottler and Dr. Kuong Ngann operated on Bruemmer for approximately two hours.

"When the patient arrived, the first thing we did was try to get the bleeding controlled. At Natividad Medical Center, we follow American College of Surgeons ATLS protocols," said Dr. Rottler. "Dr. Kuong Ngann was the primary surgeon and immediately brought the patient from the Emergency

Department to the operating room. Once we were operating, we realized that there weren't

major injuries, and it was mostly laceration washout and repair. It took about two hours for us

to complete all of the procedures."

Dr. Rottler added that Brummer was lucky he did not suffer any major arteries, bones, or organs. There is a clear U-ring shark bite mark around his pelvis.

Bruemmer is a native of Monterey and swims in the Monterey Bay 1-2 per week for the last 10 years.

UPDATE JUNE 22, 2022, at 5:36 p.m.-- A friend of the victim that was attacked this morning by a shark says at Lovers Point Beach says that he is awake and is expected to be okay.

Stephen Bruemmer, a retired Monterey Penninsula College professor is 62, suffered a broken femur and none of his blood vessels were intruded upon so amputation was not needed, according to his friend Jill Hannley.

Jill said her friend was "Kelp Crawling" when he was injured. She said it was a large shark that attacked her friend.

Stephen Bruemmer's friend Jill talking about his condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

VIDEO of rescue at Lovers Point Beach after shark attack

Pacific Grove Police have shared new details on a shark attack that occurred at Lovers Point Beach at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was an adult male swimmer and they were taken to Natividad with significant injuries from a shark bite.

"The city will follow State Parks protocol, so the beach at Lovers Point and Sea Palm turnout

has been closed and will remain closed until Saturday, June 25, 2022," police said in a statement.

A drone was deployed by Monterey Fire to search for the shark and they could not spot it again.

Pacific Grove Police said good samaritans were able to take immediate action and personal risk to save the swimmer.

ORIGINAL STORY

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire said that a person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shark attack at Lovers Point Wednesday morning.

Crews were able to remove the victim from the water but could not immediately say what their condition was.

Pacific Grove Police say Lovers Point Beach is closed until further notice while the investigation takes place. Rhonda Navarro, a resident of Pacific Grove, tells KION people could see the shark but could not identify what type of shark it was.

City of Pacific Grove Councilmember Jenny McAdams says the victim was a surfer and that they were rushed to Natividad hospital with unknown injuries. She said after the attack the shark was seen again.

Navarro tells KION that a police commander says the beach will be closed for several hours.