City of Gilroy approves two San Jose Sharks ice rinks for youth hockey and more

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Gilroy approved building two ice rinks at the Gilroy Sports Park operated by Sharks Sports & Entertainment during city council on Monday.

The draft Term Sheet is a nonbinding document that sets the parameters and expectations for the proposed project. It represents negotiations thus far between Gilroy City staff and SSE and now awaits City Council approval. There will be an opportunity for public comment prior to the council’s deliberation and vote on this item. Written comments submitted in advance of the meeting will also be considered. Please participate and help shape the possibilities for this portion of our Sports Park. I am very excited to be part of bringing this potential opportunity to fruition, and City Council approval of the draft Term Sheet is the next step! The CIty of Gilroy

The project proposal would have two-ice rink facilities built at the Gilroy Sports Park on 5925 Monterey Frontage Road. Revenue bonds and a proposed 30-35 year lease would pay for the rinks.

$30 million is expected to cover the project. Two NHL-sized ice rinks, spectator seating, training rooms, conditioning area, multi-purpose rooms, offices, support areas, a restaurant/snack bar, and a pro shop are expected to be built as part of the project. A 387-space parking area will be part of the project.

The City of Gilroy will own the facility, and The Sharks will pay the City in fixed installments.

"On top of these annual base payments, the Sharks will pay an additional .5% over the interest rate on the principal balance of each installment of revenue bonds for the City to use for costs and expenses associated with the ongoing administration of the revenue bonds, including rating agency fees, trustee fees, consulting fees, and other City administrative expenses associated with the project," the City of Gilroy added.

Proposed community use of the facility will include public skating at times convenient to the public. The Sharks will offer school-based programs for Gilroy youth and free general admission, skate rental, and group instruction for up to 5,000 at-risk youth per year.

The Sharks will offer ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating and ice-oriented recreational activities.

The $30 million budget will not be enough to fund a community center or pool. To view the full project details click here.