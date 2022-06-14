Monterey County District Attorney’s Office employee arrested on several sexual assault counts of a minor

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Pacific Grove Police said that a man was arrested Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. on nine felony oral charges against a minor.

A victim reported to police in April that Andrew Chyo, 26, had allegedly sexually assaulted them in 2019 when they were 17-years-old, according to police.

A source with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office told KION that Chyo was an employee with them. The DA's office said Chyo is no longer an employee.

Suspect Andrew Chyo.

He also previously worked with the City of Pacific Grove Recreation Department, the city confirmed with KION.

An arrest warrant was issued and along with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office Chyo was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on a $1.89 million bail, said police.

Chyo lived and volunteered in the local Pacific Grove community.

If you are a victim or have any additional information about this ongoing investigation

contact the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (831)

648-3159, or pgpdrecords@cityofpg.org.

You can reach additional resources at the Monterey County Rape Center 24-Hour Helpline at (831)-375-4357.