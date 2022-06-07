Salinas and Soledad gang members found guilty of “removal” stabbings in Monterey County Jail

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two Monterey County gang members were found guilty of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence inside Monterey County Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan.

Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, of Salinas, and Jorge Jasso, 29, of Soledad are two of 13 co-defendants charged with these crimes. They are the last two defendants pending in the case, said federal court documents.

The "removals" were believed to have happened between May 2012 to September 2013, according to court documents.

Garcia and Jasso faced three charges: engaging in a racketeering conspiracy, engaging in a conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, and engaging in a conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. The jury convicted the pair on all counts Tuesday, according to the documents.

They were both members of a jail gang and were expected to follow the structure and rules set up for the gang. This includes the "removal" of members that committed a severe violation of gang rules, according to evidence presented during the trial.

"A removal was orchestrated by Norteño gang members and involved an organized attack upon the target, first by at least one 'hitter' stabbing the target and followed immediately by a beating without weapons by at least two 'bombers,'" said the court documents. "The beating inflicted maximum damage to the victim and caused a distraction that allowed time for the hitters to hide weapons and wash off."

Three removals happened during the recreation period in the jail's main yard. Court documents said that Garcia was in charge of approving the removals, and Jasso participated in them.

Both Jasso and Garcia face a maximum of life in prison in their sentencing hearings on August 30. According to the documents, for each conviction, they face a maximum fine of $250,000.

"Other evidence demonstrated that the sale of controlled substances both inside custodial facilities and on the street was a central income producer for the gang," according to the court documents. "Members smuggled controlled substances into Monterey County Jail as well as other jails and sold the 'hard' drugs to other inmates but distributed marijuana solely to fellow members in custody."