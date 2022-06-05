Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to at least 38

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State TV says the death toll in a catastrophic tower collapse in southwestern Iran has risen to at least 38. The report Sunday says emergency workers pulled another body from the rubble amid fears that still more could be trapped. It’s unclear how many more people remain unaccounted for in the collapse of the still under-construction tower at the Metropol Building in Abadan nearly two weeks ago, with rescuers still working and families still waiting for word of their loved ones despite promises the search operation would be finished by now. The structural building failure in Khuzestan province has focused public attention on shoddy construction practices and prompted mass allegations of government corruption and negligence.