At least 3 people were killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital campus shooting, police say

Originally Published: 01 JUN 22 18:52 ETUpdated: 01 JUN 22 19:47

BY Andy Rose and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) -- At least three people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said.

The shooter is also dead, police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities responded to a call about a man who was armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians' office building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, according to an earlier Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department.

"At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead," police said in the post, although it was not clear whether the shooting was self-inflicted.

"Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," the post added.

Police were going through "multiple floors" clearing the building and evacuating victims Wednesday evening, Richard Meulenberg, with police, said Wednesday, adding that there are "hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building."

"We're treating this as a catastrophic scene right now," Meulenberg said.

There has been a reunification site set up for family members and friends at Memorial High School west of LaFortune Park, police added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting on the scene of the shooting, the ATF Dallas Field Division said on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

