Yangon bombing spurs accusations from Myanmar govt, foes

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government and its opponents are trading accusations over a bomb that exploded Tuesday in the middle of the country’s largest city, Yangon, killing one and wounding nine others. State media linked Tuesday’s blast to the armed movement that opposes last year’s military seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The self-styled National Unity Government, the main opposition body, has pinned the blame on the military government. Myanmar has been in turmoil since last year’s army seizure of power with military offensive in the countryside and urban guerrilla attacks in the cities. A second fatal bomb blast occurred Tuesday at an education office in eastern Myanmar.