Republicans kept off Michigan ballot turn to the courts

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan business owner has filed a lawsuit to try to get on Michigan’s August primary ballot. It’s the first of many likely legal challenges after five Republican candidates for governor were barred because of too few valid petition signatures. Perry Johnson is asking the state appeals court to order the Board of State Canvassers to put him on the ballot. Former Detroit police Chief James Craig also plans to turn to the courts. The state elections bureau said their petitions were rife with fraudulent names and signatures created by paid circulators, bringing Johnson and Craig below the 15,000-signature threshold needed to run in the primary. Johnson says the elections did not examine every line of the petitions.