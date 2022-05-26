She was killed in the Texas school shooting. Her husband died two days later

Originally Published: 26 MAY 22 18:50 ETBy Joe Sutton and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) -- The husband of Irma Garcia, one of the two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has died, according to a GoFundMe campaign and a Twitter post from Garcia's nephew.

Joe Garcia died Thursday morning "as a result of a medical emergency," according to the GoFundMe. His death comes two days after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on the school, killing 19 children and the two teachers.

On the school's website, Irma Garcia's biography says the two had been married for at least 24 years and had four children -- two sons and two daughters.

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers," the GoFundMe, posted by Irma Garcia's cousin, said. "I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear," the GoFundMe post from Irma Garcia's cousin said.

Irma Garcia's nephew wrote about the death of his aunt's husband on Twitter.

"Lord god please on our family, my tias husband passed away this morning due to a heart attack at home he's with his wife now, these two will make anyone feel loved no matter what they have the purest hearts ever I love you sm tia and tio please be with me every step of the way," the tweet said.

CNN has reached out to the Garcia family for additional comment.

